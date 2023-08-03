Some WWE SummerSlam 2023 Matches Were Reportedly Cut Due To Time Constraints

Eight matches are currently penciled in for WWE's SummerSlam premium live event this Saturday night. Longtime wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer provided an update on the card while speaking on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show.

"We still don't know what the situation is with Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez," Meltzer said. "They could clear her [Rodriguez] the day of the show and then throw that in there, but there is a time constraint. I was told that that was part of the reason [why] some of these matches that were originally marked for the show are off, is because they have a time limit on the show, which, I guess, is three-and-a-half to four hours, and they didn't want to short-change matches, basically. You know, as far as time. So that is part of it.

"But the Rodriguez and Ripley [match], I don't know one way or the other when it will be because they left it open. If she gets cleared before, storyline cleared, obviously, but if she gets storyline cleared, they can do the surprise match the day of the show."

This weekend's SummerSlam event at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, will see Cody Rhodes take on Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns go up against Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and title of "Tribal Chief," Seth "Freakin" Rollins defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Bálor, Ronda Rousey battle Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match, Asuka put the WWE Women's Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair, Ricochet collide with Logan Paul, GUNTHER look to extend his reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion against Drew McIntyre, and a SummerSlam Battle Royal.

