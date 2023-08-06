Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks Dominik Mysterio Has Surpassed All Expectations In WWE

"WWE NXT" North American Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio has been asked to get an umbrella by actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., because he's showering the young star with praise. On his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, Prinze said he and his co-host didn't ever hate on Mysterio on their show, and they always hoped for the best for him. Prinze said that now, the character has gone far beyond anyone's expectations.

"From the company. From him. I don't think he saw this happening this quickly and getting this big of a friggin' reaction," Prinze said. "No way was this the original storyline. It's certainly adapted. Right? Or did somebody go, 'I've got a plan for Dominik Mysterio and watch and learn!'" Mysterio's recent success culminated with him winning the North American Championship from Wes Lee, with the help of The Judgment Day, on an episode of "NXT." He went on to retain the title at The Great American Bash, with help from Rhea Ripley, in a triple threat match against Lee and Mustafa Ali.

Prinze said he couldn't imagine anyone thinking the storyline would get as big as it has. He said Mysterio is getting bigger reactions than Sami Zayn, or MJF at his "last sort of peak," according to Prinze. He admitted he was not a fan who initially thought Mysterio's storyline with The Judgment Day would be successful, but he's not complaining about it. "And now, even at home, me and my kids, when he starts talking, we all just go 'boo!' Because everybody else is too, man, and it's just awesome," Prinze said. "I don't know how he did it, but prepare yourself, get your umbrella ready, for we shower you with praise!"

