LuFisto Details Issues With Her AEW Experience, Dustin Rhodes Responds

Independent veteran LuFisto has caused quite a stir online, and her latest explanation may shine a light on some of the issues in the AEW women's division. On July 28, she took to Twitter to take aim at the company, claiming some women had "too much power" and "trash talked" newcomers in the locker room, leading to speculation about those involved during her one AEW match in April 2022 and Britt Baker denying any involvement in LuFisto not being signed.

In a lengthy interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, LuFisto opened up on her experiences with AEW before, during, and after her six-woman tag team match on an episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation" in April of last year. Among the issues covered in-depth, LuFisto detailed an altercation with Dustin Rhodes and Ruby Soho, claiming Rhodes referred to French-Canadian people as "a**holes" backstage.

During the interview, LuFisto also recounted negative experiences during the three-minute match and Rhodes' criticism afterward. LuFisto claims Rhodes accused her of "making the other girls look bad." She also pointed to organizational issues behind the scenes in AEW, specifically a scheduled meeting with Tony Khan regarding a coaching position with the company that she says fell through.