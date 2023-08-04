Finn Balor Explains How Judgement Day Is The Same As The Beatles

Ahead of his big WWE SummerSlam match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, Finn Balor sat down with "Sports Illustrated," where he explained how the members of The Judgment Day are like one of the most famous bands ever — The Beatles.

Balor feels that he's like Paul McCartney, while the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is like the late John Lennon, "NXT" North American Champion Dominik Mysterio is Ringo Starr, and Damian Priest is like the late George Harrison.

"Paul was not only a brilliant musician, but maybe the voice of reason and the glue of the group," says Balor. "Rhea, perfect for John. Filled with natural charisma and a very caring person behind her intimidating look. Dom and Ringo is pretty self-explanatory. He may not have been the fan favorite, but like Ringo, Dom is the group's favorite and brings a lot of humor to everything. Damian being George, George certainly was underrated but when given a chance he shined, just like Damian with Bad Bunny or at Money in the Bank, he always proves his value."

Last month, The Judgment Day was in London for Money in the Bank, where the stable paid homage to the iconic band and recreated The Beatles' "Abbey Road" album cover.

As of this writing, Balor is the only member of The Judgment Day who has a scheduled match at SummerSlam on July 5 at the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. It's safe to say, though, that the other members won't be far behind, including Priest, who is the 2023 men's Money in the Bank winner and could cash in his contract anytime.