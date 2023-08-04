Zack Sabre Jr. Set To Compete In Match At Impact X NJPW Multiverse United 2

On Thursday night, Impact Wrestling announced that New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Zack Sabre Jr. will be part of the Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2 event on August 20. Sabre will be teaming up with his The Mighty Don't Kneel stablemate Shane Haste to face Impact stars Moose and Eddie Edwards.

This upcoming match will be Sabre Jr.'s first one with Impact Wrestling, though not his first cross-promotional event as he was part of this year's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event. At that event, he lost to AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy.

As of late, Sabre Jr. has been busy with the 2023 G1 Climax, in which he is part of the D Block. His last tournament match was on August 2, when he lost to former three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito. It's interesting to note that only a few days before his match with Naito, he defeated Haste in a G1 Climax match.

Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2 will be taking place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Other matches set for the event include Alex Shelley defending his Impact World Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi, while Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush and Trey Miguel will team up together to face Hiromu Takahashi and Mike Bailey. Earlier this week, Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo issued a challenge to Stardom to "send their best" talent to face her.

Impact and NJPW held their last Multiverse United event on March 30 for WrestleCon, which Haste and another The Mighty Don't Kneel member, Bad Dude Tito, were part of.