Road Dogg Hopes To See This WWE Veteran Join Alpha Academy

Alpha Academy is currently thriving as an act on television due to the inclusion of Maxxine Dupri, with Chad Gable's tutoring proving to be a hit. However, during the latest "Oh... You Didn't Know" podcast, Brian "Road Dogg" James spoke about the possibility of Shelton Benjamin being thrown into the group.

"Shelton Benjamin to me is an awesome addition to any team," he said. "He is one of those unsung heroes in this industry."

Benjamin is currently working in a tag team with Cedric Alexander, but since The Hurt Business broke up they haven't been given as many opportunities. Despite the fact that James believes Benjamin has always been on a different level from others, he continues to be overlooked as a talent.

"He came up with the Brock Lesnar's of the world, but Brock got the shot and not him. He doesn't have a huge personality," he said. "But I think what he has in athleticism and presence, and every time I see him his arms get bigger."

Benjamin also has a big history with Gable himself as the two men worked as a tag team for a period after Jason Jordan's injury. Tapping into that is something that could work, and Benjamin's in-ring capabilities certainly fit in with what Alpha Academy stands for, with his iconic match against Shawn Michaels being an example of that.

"That was like the perfect match that you watch from a camera angle, it's just beauty in motion. Shelton is 50 percent of that," James said. "Shawn is that good and everybody knew it and everybody knows it, but Shelton is 50 percent of that no matter what you say, and so that is Shelton Benjamin in a nutshell."

