Shelton Benjamin Gives Update On Status Of The Hurt Business

It's been a long while since The Hurt Business were on the same page, but if recent weeks are any indication, they're trying to get there. For the past two weeks, former members Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander have teamed together, while MVP went the extra mile in getting Lashley reinstated on the January 9 episode of "WWE Raw." It's unclear as to where everyone stands, but Benjamin feels that it may not be the worst idea to reunite.

"I mean, I look at it this way. If you want to be successful, you go after the people who are successful," Benjamin said on "WWE's The Bump" when asked about MVP being a "bandwagon manager." "I don't think it's a bad idea for MVP to go after successful clients. That's just smart business."

The Hurt Business was the brainchild of MVP and was formed in 2020 when he aligned himself with Lashley, before eventually recruiting Benjamin and Alexander. Ultimately the group fell apart shortly after Lashley won the WWE Championship in March 2021, and MVP put the final nail in its coffin when he joined forces with Omos that too at the expense of Lashley.

Now, even as things appear to be taking a turn for the better, with MVP and Omos helping Lashley win the six-man No. 1 contender's match for a shot at Austin Theory's United States Championship on "Raw," Benjamin isn't ready to declare anything just yet.

"If you ask MVP, maybe," he continued. "If you ask me and Cedric, we've still got some kinks to work out before we can commit to that. Are we interested? Of course. But at this point, I can't confirm that The Hurt Business is going to get back together."