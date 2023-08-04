Eric Bischoff: WWE's Vince McMahon Has Proven Willingness To Fight Federal Government

It was revealed this week that Vince McMahon, WWE's executive chairman, was recently hit with a federal grand jury subpoena and search warrant. The details surrounding the subpoena and search warrant are currently unknown, but McMahon, who is currently recovering from major spinal surgery, has not faced any charges of this writing. Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff was asked about the recent McMahon news on the "Strictly Business" podcast.

"Look, he's a fighter," Bischoff said. "He is a street fighter. He may not have grown up on the streets, so to speak, the way people think of when you talk about growing up on the streets. But he grew up hard, he grew up mean, he grew up tough, and he is not afraid to fight anybody, including the federal government. He's proven that.

"In terms of the indictment, it was shocking to me because I didn't realize it was older news, right? This happened in the middle of July, so it's already two weeks old. So that surprised me ... But I don't know enough about it, and neither does anybody else to really have a comment on it, other than I wouldn't want it to be me. Let's see what it reveals."

McMahon — who faced a series of sexual misconduct allegations last summer — was put on trial by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York in the 1990s. The 77-year-old was accused of supplying illegal steroids to WWE talent; McMahon was eventually found not guilty.

