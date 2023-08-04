Konnan Believes That Star Power Has Elevated WWE NXT

Since integrating main roster stars into its programming, "WWE NXT" has seen a gradual rise in its viewership numbers. In addition to the ratings boost, AAA booker Konnan believes that the roster performers have also elevated the "NXT" brand as a whole.

Speaking on "K100 with Konnan & Disco," Konnan stated that the recent "NXT" product has revitalized his interest in the brand, which he previously described as having "terrible" booking a few years ago. As an example, Konnan noted that he was not a fan of the fatigued performer gimmick, which is currently used by Wendy Choo. Konnan also expressed his concern with the amount of "really green workers" the "NXT" brand had on television.

"It was really terrible compared to what we were doing before when Seth Rollins was there and all those f***ing greats — everybody was over there. They were just having great matches and great storylines and we were loving it, " Konnan said. "Now I watched it on Tuesday and it was good. It was a good show. Every show is good now."

"They're not all great, but they're watchable, which 'Raw' and 'NXT' wasn't for a long time and bro, it just looks major league. I go back to what I said when it first happened. I said the reason 'NXT' is not going to beat 'AEW' [in the Wednesday night wars] is you're not bringing enough stars or big enough stars on the show and now they're doing it and those are the results."

In the months following the 2023 WWE Draft, several main roster stars made their way to "NXT," including The Judgment Day, Baron Corbin, Mustafa Ali, and Dana Brooke. Seth Rollins also wrestled Bron Breakker on the June 20 episode of "NXT," which led to a surge in viewership compared to the previous week.

