WWE NXT Ratings Largely Stay Flat Following Great American Bash PLE

This week's episode of "WWE NXT" was watched by an average of 717,000 viewers on the USA Network, of which 298,000 were aged 18 to 49, according to "Wrestlenomics." The latter number translated to a 0.23 rating in the key demographic most valued by advertisers, the exact same rating as the July 25 episode of "NXT."

As for the overall viewership, "NXT" was up 2% compared to last week's viewership of 703,000. WWE's developmental brand has seen a steady rise in viewership ever since main roster superstars such as Baron Corbin, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Mustafa Ali, and Dana Brooke have become regular fixtures, so much so that the 18-49 key demo rating is the highest since "NXT" moved to Tuesday nights in 2021. In fact, this week's show marked the third consecutive instance of the brand drawing over 700,000 viewers, which has not happened in over two years.

As for the year-over-year figures, "NXT" was up nearly 11% from the August 2, 2022 episode of the show, which drew 649,000 viewers. The 18-49 key demo rating was up nearly 54% from last year's 0.15 rating in that category. According to "Wrestling Observer Online," this week's show marked the 17th consecutive week that the 18-49 rating has been up year-over-year, another sign of the brand's steady growth.

To put things in perspective, the May 23, 2023 episode of "NXT" drew an overall viewership of 578,000 viewers, meaning the show has taken considerable strides within the span of three months. It now remains to be seen if WWE continues to push more main roster stars on its developmental brand, seeing as the formula has generated considerable interest among fans.