WWE NXT Ratings Down In Total Viewership But Up In Key Demographic

This week's episode of "WWE NXT" was watched by an average of 703,000 viewers on the USA Network, of which 297,000 were aged 18 to 49, according to Wrestlenomics. While the overall number was down from last week's 746,000 viewers, the show registered its highest P18-49 viewership since the June 20 episode, netting a 0.23 rating in the demographic most valued by advertisers.

Despite the overall drop in viewership, the show tied for its highest key demo rating since moving to Tuesday nights in 2021, and its third-highest total audience of 2023, numbers that represent steady growth for WWE's developmental brand. The recent surge in viewership can be largely attributed to appearances from main roster superstars such as The Judgment Day, Baron Corbin, Dana Brooke, and several others.

As for the year-over-year figures, this week's "NXT" was up nearly 20 percent from the July 26, 2022 episode, which drew 600,000 viewers, of which 170,000 were aged 18 to 49. In other words, "NXT" witnessed a huge spike of nearly 130,000 viewers in the P18-49 viewership from the same time last year, another number that bodes well for the future of the brand.

This week's show was hyped with a lot of pre-advertised segments and matches, including Gable Steveson's announcement on his future, Rhea Ripley vs. Lyra Valkyria, and Cora Jade vs. Dana Brooke in a Kendo Stick Match — in what was the go-home episode ahead of Sunday's Great American Bash premium live event. As such, loyal fans of the white and gold brand had reasons aplenty to tune in. It now remains to be seen if "NXT" continues its recent viewership surge as fans prepare for Steveson's in-ring debut, Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov, and Dominik Mysterio's North American Championship title defense this Sunday.