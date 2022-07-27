“WWE NXT” may not be represented at SummerSlam but the program did see a little shine ahead of Saturday. Wrestlenomics just released viewership information for Tuesday evening and the 7/26 episode of “NXT” saw an average viewership of 600,000, up 2% from the previous week. This is the program’s highest viewership number in over a month’s time.

The 18-49 demo stayed the course this week as it saw 170,000 viewers on average, virtually the same number as last week, giving the program a 0.13 P18-49 rating.

According to Showbuzz Daily, “NXT” came in at #21 in cable originals for the evening and in the broadcast primetime category, it ranked at #38. Back in the number one spot for Tuesday was “America’s Got Talent” on NBC after it had to compete with the MLB All-Star Game from last week.

Looking back at last year, the numbers are up, but it’s for good reason. The 7/27/2021 episode of “NXT” only garnered a total viewership of 520,000, a 13% difference from this week, and the P18-49 rating was 0.12, a 0.01 difference. The caveat is that last year’s program aired on SyFy and not its usual home of the USA Network.

Last night’s episode of “NXT” presented six matches. It kicked off with the new number one contender to the Women’s Title, Zoey Stark, cutting a promo in the ring before being interrupted by Cora Jade and Mandy Rose. This eventually led Stark to a match with Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and it was Stark who came out victorious. She was attacked by the faction until a returning Roxanne Perez came in for the save. Later, Alundra Blaze made a cameo to reveal next week there will be a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Elimination Match to crown new “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Champions. The main event had the D’Angelo Family defeating Diamond Mine after a miscommunication between Roderick Strong and Julius Creed.

This episode of WWE NXT 2.0 was also the first since it was announced on Monday that Triple H is now the head of creative for the company. The news comes as Vince McMahon has resigned all of his duties with WWE following several reported allegations that are still being investigated.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts