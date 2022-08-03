“WWE NXT” rode the wave of a successful “WWE Raw” and WWE SummerSlam to a positive performance in the ratings. Wrestlenomics released the viewership information for Tuesday evening, and the 8/2 episode of “NXT” garnered 649,000 viewers on average, giving the episode an 8% boost from the previous week and its best number since June 7.

The key demographic also was up, as the 18-49 audience tuned in at an average of 196,000, giving the program a 0.15 P18-49 rating for the evening. That number is up 15% from last week and is the best demo number for “NXT” since June 21.

From a rankings perspective, “NXT” came in at #7 for cable originals and broadcast primetime, the brand ranked in at #22.

Looking back a year, the numbers are quite different, but last year’s program also aired on SyFy instead of USA Network. The total average viewership for the 8/3/2022 episode was 520,000 and the key demographic rating was 0.10 P18-49 rating.

This week’s episode of “NXT” did have some newsworthy occurrences as new “NXT” Women Tag Team Champions were crowned in the form of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. There was also a “Heatwave Summit” between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and future challenger JD McDonagh, as the latter signed their match contract in blood. Meanwhile, the D’Angelo Family challenged the Creed Brothers for their “NXT” Tag Team Titles, but Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo’s underhanded efforts were thwarted when Santos Escobar returned to prevent the two from getting a victory via crowbar. Afterward, D’Angelo challenged Escobar to one final accord, with neither Legado Del Fantasma nor Stacks at their respective sides — Escobar accepted. The main event of the show saw Von Wagner taking on Solo Sikoa in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The fall ended up happening outside the ring, as Sikoa nailed Wagner with a frog splash through the commentator’s table to pick up the victory.

