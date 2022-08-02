Last night’s “WWE Raw” after SummerSlam was reportedly set to be a statement show following Triple H taking over WWE creative, officially, late last week. But did the hype deliver an increase in viewership?

Showbuzz Daily has released the viewership information for Monday night and this week’s episode of “Raw” saw an average of 2,230,000 viewers. This is the highest viewership for “Raw” this year and is also the highest viewership the show has seen since March 16, 2020, the first episode during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Raw” was up 17% in total viewership from last week’s program.

Demographically, the numbers also are impressive as “Raw” drew an average of 796,000 viewers in the coveted P18-49 demo, a 0.61 for the night, up 23% from last week’s episode.

“Raw” ranked #1 for Monday in cable originals and #2 overall in broadcast primetime. The only show it was behind was ABC’s “The Bachelorette” which had a 0.72 rating.

Monday’s ratings for “Raw” blew last year’s out of the water as the 8/2/2021 episode garnered an average of 1,821,000 viewers, 18% less than last night’s presentation.

The feel and execution of last ngith’s “Raw” was noticable. A big highlight for the program was the budding feud between Bianca Belair and Bayley as the latter is leading a new heel faction that includes Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. The tension flared up throughout the evening as the group attacked an injured Becky Lynch before disrupting a match between Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Belair eventually challenged Sky to a match and the two wrestled for an extended period of time before matters unraveled into a no contest. Lines were drawn and fans saw Bliss and Asuka siding with Belair against the new Bayley faction. Elsewhere, Edge returned to “Raw” and vowed to put an end to The Judgment Day. Later, Edge showed up after the Tag Title main event between The Usos and The Mysterios but incidentally speared Dominik Mysterio due to a shove by Rhea Ripley.

