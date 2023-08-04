Becky Lynch Not In Detroit For WWE SummerSlam, Posts Photo To Confirm

Becky Lynch appears to be enjoying her summer, but not at SummerSlam in Detroit, Michigan. She's at the beach. Lynch posted a selfie to Twitter Friday evening with the sandy scene in the background.

"Detroit has more palm trees and ocean than I remember," the star wrote alongside the pic.



Lynch's tweet was in response to a report that stated that she was in the "Motor City." Fightful Select later reported that Lynch will not be making the trip to Ford Field in Detroit.

Lynch was supposed to take on WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at SummerSlam, but the match was pushed back to the August 14 episode of "Raw" in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Reports stated that both women are healthy, but WWE is limiting run times for premium live events, and Lynch and Stratus' planned match would not have been given adequate time with the other matches on the card.

It was also reported that both women are not thrilled with the postponement of their match. Lynch took to Instagram this week to seemingly voice her displeasure with the change, posting photos from a SummerSlam photoshoot. Stratus posted to Instagram as well, writing "So tired of this s***," alongside a photo of herself and Lynch brawling.