WWE's Shayna Baszler Disputes Idea Ronda Rousey Doesn't Care About Wrestling Business

Baszler next explained how Rousey has worked to overcome obstacles in the ring. "Who else do you know that, first time she takes a DDT on TV, not so great. All of us have done stuff that like, I don't know, didn't turn out so great, we're like, 'ah, whatever. Stuff happens. Do it the next time.' She calls a coach, pays them to come out, and drills this for three weeks straight and now she's like, arguably, and when you look, she takes like the best DDT of anyone on the roster," Baszler said.

Baszler questioned who else would do that, saying Rousey is so "unchecked out" that she's obsessive. Baszler said that's why her best friend became an Olympic athlete and how she became a dominant UFC champion. She said that Rousey does not do anything that she's checked out of, and when she's checked out, she is gone. Baszler also alluded to the fact Rousey has been fighting for the women in the back.

"I think it's going to be cool 10 years after I retire or whatever to really tell some of these stories behind the scenes of the way she has fought for the women's division," Baszler said. Baszler and Rousey will end their feud in a "MMA Rules" match on SummerSlam at Ford Field in Detroit. It has been rumored Rousey will be leaving WWE after the match.

