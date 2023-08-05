WWE Shakes Up Commentary Teams, Michael Cole To Call Both Raw And SmackDown

WWE has played host to many iconic commentators in its long history, but at this point there may be no announcer more closely tied to WWE than Michael Cole. That's despite Cole's work often being divisive among WWE fans over the course of his now 25-plus-year tenure with the company. No matter how one feels about Cole, audiences should get ready to hear a lot more of him as a result of WWE's latest commentary team shake-up.

As reported by Variety, Cole and current "WWE SmackDown" broadcast partner Wade Barrett are set to make the jump to "WWE Raw," while current "Raw" announce team Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves are swapped over to "SmackDown." However, rather than a straight-up trade, Cole will also remain part of the "SmackDown" team, working alongside Graves and Patrick.

The commentary team changes take effect this coming Monday, August 7. For now, it does not appear any changes have been made to the planned announcers for tonight's SummerSlam premium live event. Most PLEs have been called by Cole and Graves since Triple H became Chief Creative Officer, with few exceptions. According to Variety's sources, this move is not a sign WWE has lost confidence in Patrick, and they feel working with Cole will be to his benefit.