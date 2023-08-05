Max Streaming Now Supports Live Programming, Says AEW Partner Warner Bros. Discovery

It's no longer "HBO," it's now simply "Max" and it appears Max is now able to broadcast live streaming, as opposed to the solely-video-on-demand platform that it has been.

According to Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav in an earnings call that was transcribed by Seeking Alpha, the streaming platform now "has full capability to deliver live programming," with the CEO hinting that a further announcement will be made at some point in time.

The news is very good for All Elite Wrestling, which has been broadcast on WBD's Bleacher Report Live platform for the entirety of its existence. Outside of the HonorClub platform of its sibling promotion Ring of Honor, AEW currently doesn't have a streaming platform, but Zaslav's words bode well for the possibility of AEW joining promotions like WWE, NJPW, and the CyberFight promotions in being able to live stream events outside of Bleacher Report Live and traditional PPV. The company has an international broadcast streaming deal with Fite TV. AEW's reality show "AEW All Access" is currently the only AEW product on Max as of writing.

AEW is headed towards a huge weekend at the end of August with All In in Wembley Stadium, which is set to host upwards of 70,000 fans in the biggest non-WWE wrestling event of the 21st Century. The following weekend, AEW is presenting their annual All Out PPV from Chicago, IL's United Center, and some fans are hoping for there to be streaming or bundle options to buffer the prohibitively expensive cost of two PPVs. There is currently no word on how All In will be broadcast on August 27.