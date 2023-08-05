Thunder Rosa Not Expected To Return Before AEW All In

AEW's debut UK event, All In, is right around the corner and set to play host to over 70,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. The ball got rolling this week with the first match on the card being announced, Adam Cole challenging new bestie MJF for the AEW World Championship. While the women's side of the card is yet to be built, there has been an update on one star's involvement — or lack thereof — at the event.

The star in question is former Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa, who has been absent with lingering injuries since August 2022. She was in the midst of her run as champ when forced out of action, later being stripped after Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm for the Interim Title. While she appeared on the lead-in and promotion of "AEW: Collision", she hasn't made her return from injury as of yet. Neither will she make an appearance at All In, as Dave Meltzer wrote during this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that she is not expected back in time for Wembley.

The news can be considered bittersweet, as Meltzer says she is in the midst of preparing for her return to the company, in line with earlier reports. The women's division in particular has suffered major absences as of late, with both the likes of Jade Cargill and Hayter joining Rosa on hiatus. The former Women's Champion has been keeping busy though, making appearances on "Busted Open Radio" and doing work with AEW's Spanish broadcast team.