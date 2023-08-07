WWE Star Becky Lynch Discusses Straddling The Fine Line Between Reality & Kayfabe

Earlier this week on "WWE Raw," after Trish Stratus refused to wrestle her yet again, an irate Becky Lynch began tossing aside "Thank You Trish" t-shirts in the backstage area, screaming and crying foul over not getting the match she so desires. While the segment was obviously kayfabe in nature, some fans on social media wondered if Lynch was truly expressing frustration at being left off the SummerSlam card.

In a recent interview with "Sports Media with Richard Deitsch," Lynch admitted that her on-screen segments contain an element of reality to them, suggesting that many fans prefer to be kept guessing rather than knowing for sure if they were watching kayfabe or reality.

"It's walking a fine line, right? People say that kayfabe is dead, and to a certain extent, it is, but people want to believe it," Lynch said. "People want to believe [in] what we're doing ... you want people to have that emotional hook. But, there's also a thing where we tell them — this is a story, and it's actually being driven more and more [with] people are getting into ... the storytelling."

Lynch highlighted that WWE had already given fans a peek into "the professional side of the business" by holding press conferences, which she feels only augments the work done by dirt sheets and wrestling news outlets. As such, Lynch argues that since WWE has "already laid all of our cards out on the deck," it would only make sense to lean into rumors and stories of backstage drama.

"In every single good story, there is a layer of truth and many layers of truth — quite often," Lynch stressed. "This is a competitive business. We're not all holding hands backstage going kumbaya, and if we are, we're not being honest with each other."