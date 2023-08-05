Drew McIntyre Wishes He & GUNTHER Had More Time To Build Toward WWE SummerSlam Match

Drew McIntyre is set to face off against one of the most dominant champions in WWE right now at SummerSlam, as he looks to block GUNTHER's potential historic Intercontinental title reign.

McIntyre recently spoke on the "Stay Busy with Armon Sadler" podcast about his match with GUNTHER, who looks to break The Honky Tonk Man's record as reigning Intercontinental Champion. He said he wishes the pair had more time to build to it, but he knows people are excited at just the idea of the match, which has been helpful for what little build they've had. McIntyre said it's also helped his character.

"He needs an opponent that's a genuine threat. I need an opponent that is interesting and different and people want to see. I feel like there was a minute where McIntyre was just kind of floating, which I never want to be doing. I always want to be moving up and there was a period where I felt like I flatlined and that was a little frustrating, but that led into the Sheamus thing and then the Sheamus, GUNTHER, [and] McIntyre thing," McIntyre said. "I just wish we had a little bit more time to tell the story, but thankfully we've maximized the little time we've had with each other and he is such a force right now. Doesn't need much storytelling to tell Kong versus Godzilla."

McIntyre said GUNTHER has "gotten a little bit big for his britches." He said even though GUNTHER has been dominating everyone else, he could be up against his biggest opponent yet in McIntyre, a former champion who has beaten the likes of Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Goldberg, and an entire list of high-profile opponents.

"Ol' Drew McIntyre is looking for his moment with a title in front of fans," he said.