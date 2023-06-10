GUNTHER Celebrates Major WWE Intercontinental Championship Milestone

Since his debut in April 2022, GUNTHER has been an unstoppable force on WWE's main roster, having yet to be pinned or submitted in the past 14 months. And, for 12 of those 14 months, GUNTHER's dominance has coincided with his incredible run as WWE Intercontinental Champion, a reign that has now hit 365 days. The champ acknowledged the anniversary of his title win today on Twitter, posting a picture of himself smoking a celebratory cigar in a robe at a resort. The Imperium leader wasted no words on the celebration, simply captioning the photo with the number 365.

While this milestone is impressive in a vacuum, it also puts GUNTHER amongst good company in the history of the Intercontinental Championship. As the fifth-longest reigning champion in title history, GUNTHER hitting the one-year mark gets him one step closer to surpassing the fourth-longest reigning champion, Don Muraco, who celebrated a 385-day reign with the title in the early 1980s.

Since dethroning Ricochet on the June 10, 2022, episode of "WWE SmackDown" one year ago, GUNTHER has defended the Intercontinental Championship 11 times on television. Those 11 defenses were far from easy for the "Ring General," as he faced some of the best competitors in WWE. Despite their valiant efforts, names such as Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, Xavier Woods, and Shinsuke Nakamura all found themselves on the list of competitors GUNTHER vanquished to achieve this feat. Since moving to "WWE Raw" as part of the 2023 WWE Draft, GUNTHER has yet to defend his title on Monday nights. However, his in-ring supremacy has continued, most recently defeating one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens, in a non-title match on June 5.