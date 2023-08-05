Ricky Starks Calls AEW's CM Punk The Last 'True Superstar' In Wrestling

The recent headline program on "AEW Collision" between CM Punk and Ricky Starks has already delivered a litany of memorable moments. From their singles match in the Owen Hart Tournament final to a tag team bout with Darby Allin and Christian Cage the following Saturday night, the pair have provided a clear highlight atop the card and it has been Starks earning the victories on both occasions. Starks and Punk will do battle once again on the August 5 edition of "Collision" in Greensboro, North Carolina for the "Real" World Championship — but there will be no chance for the "Absolute" one to escape via nefarious means due to the inclusion of special guest referee, Ricky Steamboat.

Speaking to DAZN, Starks admitted the opportunity to work an extended storyline with the biggest star in AEW has given him the shot in the arm he truly deserved.

"Punk is a future Hall of Famer. He is the last of a true superstar that we have in wrestling," he said.

"I don't look at it as anything other than I'm going in there and I'm going to give the best version of myself that I know possible ... I deserve it. I don't care what anyone says. Whatever I say that I deserve, I damn well deserve it. And the thing is, iron sharpens iron right? So why would I want to be in the ring with someone that's just as good as I am? Why wouldn't I want to be in the ring with someone that's better than me? Why wouldn't I want to be on the mic against somebody that could destroy me? I like the challenge of that."

"If I fail, I fail but at least I tried and I know how to get better from that."

With the likely blow-off match between Starks and Punk set to go head-to-head with WWE SummerSlam, this is another massive opportunity for "Collision" to establish itself as AEW's premier weekly television show.