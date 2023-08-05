Samoa Joe Challenges CM Punk To Another Match At AEW All In At Wembley Stadium

CM Punk may have found a worthy opponent for this month's AEW All In, with long-time rival Samoa Joe officially laying down the challenge on Saturday night's "AEW Collision" broadcast from Greenville, South Carolina. Following a quick victory over Serpentico, the current ROH World Television Champion took the microphone and addressed his first-ever loss to Punk a number of weeks ago on "Collision."

Joe would claim that "a roll up is not good enough" for the lengthy history between the pair dating back almost two decades, with his belief that he and Punk should finally settle the score with "the eyes of the world" watching them at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

"A roll-up is not good enough for our legacy!' ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe just challenged the #RealWorldChampion CM Punk to a match at #AEWAllIn! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@SamoaJoe | @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/xodpAtN9zE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2023

Earlier in the night on "Collision," Punk's close friends FTR set their sights on The Young Bucks for All In, with the two legendary tag teams set for a rubber match in London.