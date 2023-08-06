Paul Heyman's Colorful Reply At WWE SummerSlam Presser To Idea Of Bloodline Disbanding

The conclusion of this year's WWE SummerSlam left a sour taste in the mouth of many fans, with the shocking heel turn from Jimmy Uso on his twin brother Jey leading to another successful Undisputed WWE Universal Title defense for Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman's influence on the storyline has also been a vital cog in the wheel — and his colorful response to a question at the SummerSlam press conference regarding what he will do after The Bloodline completely disbands proves there are plenty of miles left in the story.

"I don't know. What will you do when the Earth blows up and we all live on Mars because of Elon Musk? Case in point, bottom of the third and you're asking questions," a bemused Heyman said.

"The Bloodline disbands. We're there already. That's it. There's no more stories to tell. We already know why Jimmy did what Jimmy did. We already know what's going on between Solo [Sikoa] and Roman Reigns. We already know where the wise man Paul Heyman stands. We'll do it all on Friday. Calm down a little with the progression of the storyline. We've been doing this for three years, and not once since have I heard a credible person say it's been dragging on."

Heyman went on to say that they continue to explore different layers of each character involved, which has kept the storyline fresh and made it unpredictable. As such, there are plenty of avenues that WWE can explore with the group.

The ongoing dramas between Reigns, Sikoa, and The Uso's have produced consistent television ratings and record gates at live events, but the longest-reigning champion of the modern era has only defended his belt at one televised event since defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. At this stage, Reigns is not advertised for WWE Payback next month in Pittsburgh, PA, and appears unlikely to defend his title again any time soon.