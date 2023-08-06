IYO SKY Comments On WWE SummerSlam Title Win

IYO SKY is feeling on top of the world after WWE SummerSlam. Bianca Belair defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair to become the new WWE Women's Champion, but her post-match celebration was spoiled by SKY, who successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to become the brand-new WWE Women's Champion.

On the heels of her big title win, SKY reflected on the long journey she underwent to clutch singles gold on WWE's main roster. In a tweet translated from Japanese, SKY referenced the life-changing decision that led to her joining WWE in 2018.

"Wanting to become 'the best in the world,' [she] threw away the 'best in Japan' position [she] had at the time and flew to America. I crossed the sea thinking that I was mentally and physically stronger than anyone else, but the wall in the world was so high that I was knocked down in an instant by such arrogance. I tried to say (or rather, said) 'I can't do it anymore,' but each time I remembered the faces of everyone who cheered me on and managed to endure it. I cling desperately and build up little by little, and in a foreign land, I finally reached number one in the world today. 'Being number one in the world' was my dream, but it is definitely thanks to everyone that I was able to make it come true," SKY wrote. "Everyone in Japan, everyone in America, everyone in the world, thank you so much."

Prior to her WWE debut, SKY was a staple in Japan's STARDOM promotion. After contract negotiations were eventually sorted out though, SKY made her way to the United States, where she later participated in the 2018 Mae Young Classic. Five years later, SKY has attached some impressive accolades to her resume, including former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion, former "NXT" and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, and now, WWE Women's Champion.