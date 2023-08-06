Triple H Says WWE Women's Division Talent Get Same Amount Of Thought As Men

When Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey headlined WrestleMania 35 in 2019, it was a landmark, historic moment for the company, as it marked the first time in the history of WWE women headlined the tentpole attraction. According to WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, making history was a secondary achievement; an afterthought to simply putting on the best main event.

"I look at the women in WWE just like I look at the men in WWE, their talent, and it's irrelevant to me if they're female talent, male talent, doesn't matter to me," Levesque said when asked about women's representation on WWE shows during Saturday's post-SummerSlam press conference. "I put the same amount of thought, put the same amount of process and [I am] just looking for the things that are delivering in the moment."

Levesque used the example of women main eventing WrestleMania –whether the match between Lynch, Rousey, and Flair, or the WrestleMania 37 Night One main event between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair– and says that those matches closed the shows because they were main event caliber performers and stories, regardless of the gender of the competitors.

"We didn't 'make' them the main event of anything," Levesque said rather directly, noting that even in his time as head of creative for "WWE NXT," he only closed shows, be it television or Takeover events, with the match that he believed was the most captivating at that time.

"If they were the main event,it was because they were the main event," Levesque reiterated, "not because, 'Hey, that's pretty good. You guys are women. I think I'll get better press if I put you in the main event. That's cool, right?' No, it's not. It's whoever is the most deserving."

Levesque goes on to describe putting together the immense WWE events as "a gigantic puzzle," with his focus solely on where the pieces fit.