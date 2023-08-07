Matt Hardy Shares His Thoughts On The Elite Re-Signing With AEW

The Elite signed new contracts prior to the 200th episode of "AEW Dynamite," ending months of speculation about their futures. Furthermore, Matt Hardy is delighted to know that Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks will be staying with the promotion they helped build.

On a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the veteran explained that he's happy to see them re-sign for both professional and personal reasons. In addition to being close with the Bucks and very fond of Omega and Page, he thinks that they're the "heart and soul" of AEW.

"They were one of the most important reasons this company was started in the first place. These guys had a vision, along with Cody [Rhodes], and they made it become a reality when they hooked up with Tony Khan and AEW came into existence."

Additionally, Hardy thinks that the Young Bucks are very good in their EVP roles as they don't present themselves as larger-than-life deities behind the scenes. He believes that they're very approachable and talk to the other talents on a human level.

Hardy concluded by saying that the Elite joining WWE would have been a massive blow to AEW. "If the WWE would have somehow landed them, then you take the heart and soul out of All Elite Wrestling," he added. It's been reported that the faction members considered joining WWE, but they decided to stick with AEW after voting on it.

