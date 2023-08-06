LA Knight Looks At WWE Ascent As Long Time Coming, Concedes An 'Amazingly Fast Climb'

Newly-minted Slim Jim spokesman LA Knight is riding high after his win in Saturday's SummerSlam Battle Royal. Shortly following the win, Knight's first commercial as the WWE's new face of spiced beef, and the former Million Dollar Champion is thrilled with his rapid ascent on the WWE main roster.

"LA Knight only appeared on the SmackDown roster, what, back in October," Knight said during the post-SummerSlam press conference, conceding that while the former Impact World Champion had a long career in other promotions, his 2021 debut in "NXT" was something of a fresh start for the longtime competitor. "In a weird way, this has been an amazingly fast climb."

Knight says he never expected the reception he ended up getting from the WWE Universe.

"I always knew that I had something to give," Knight continued. "Did I know that it was going to go to this level this quickly? Not necessarily, but damn, here we are." Knight says that he's heard fans asking WWE management to "strap the rocket" to the popular star and put him in the main event scene.

"I'll strap my rocket to myself and that's exactly what I've done," Knight boasted. "So here we are. Slim Jim. Battle royal. 25 other guys getting tossed over, and I get to raise my hand."

Knight's stock has reportedly been rising steadily in the eyes of management and is set for some form of a push at some point in the back half of the year, but is also said to not be a skilled backstage politician, rubbing some the wrong way.