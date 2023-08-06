Rhodes, Rollins, And Others Considered WWE's Top Merchandise Sellers

While it is not the only decider, WWE merchandise sales are always are a strong indicator as to who the top stars in the company are at any one point. According to Fightful Select, right now it is Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that are topping the lists.

"The American Nightmare" has been a popular figure since his return to the company, and he has been at the top of several lists when it comes to merch sales, sometimes having multiple items in the top five. Rollins has also consistently popped up on the top five lists, showcasing that the current version of his character is helping to move numbers, while also being a hit with the WWE Universe in the arena with the reactions he's getting.

Of course, The Bloodline are also a popular act right now, but their recent split has caused a big shift when it comes to merchandise sales. This is because their merchandise was often bunched together, which would include Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn (when he was involved), and collective merch. That is no longer the case, but The Usos merchandise has been doing well and has sold more than every talent, bar Rhodes.

Rhea Ripley is another star who has appeared in the top five lists while generic items such as title belts and tour shirts have also been popular. Toy title belts are doing well, Rhodes' weight belt, and The Usos' "We The Ones" shirts have also been big sellers as of late. However, considering what happened at WWE SummerSlam, it's unlikely that the shirt will continue to be sold.