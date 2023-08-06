39% Of WINC Fans Were Fine With The Brutality Of AEW's Blood And Guts

Over two weeks ago on "AEW Dynamite," All Elite Wrestling held one of its brutal matches — the Blood and Guts match. The match pitted Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Konosuke Takeshita, against The Golden Elite's Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, The Young Bucks, and "Hangman" Adam Page. The end result of the match saw The Golden Elite winning.

Wrestling Inc. asked fans how they felt about the match on social media and the results showed that almost 39% of wrestling fans were fine with the match and its brutality. There were a total of 446 votes. Almost 21% said that they would not watch the match, while 29% said that they loved it. Almost 11% of the votes came from people who weren't fans of it at all and hated the match.

Dave Meltzer believes #AEW's Blood & Guts match on 7/19/23 was the best one they've done yet, though the use of extremely hardcore weapons (like a bed of nails) may not be for everyone. What did you think of the violent #BloodandGuts match from #AEWDynamite? — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) July 28, 2023

There was also a jump in viewership due to the match and the final of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament. The "AEW Dynamite" episode averaged 953,000 viewers overall, which made it the highest total viewership for the show since March 22. AEW President Tony Khan even boasted that it was the number one cable show of the night, too.

The July 19 match wasn't AEW's first Blood and Guts match either. The promotion held its first Blood and Guts television special back in May 2021, where at the time it was The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz) versus The Pinnacle (current AEW World Champion MJF, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and the current AEW World Tag Team Champions, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood). AEW's next big event is All In, which is set for August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.