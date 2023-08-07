Behind-The-Scenes Update On Kip Sabian's AEW Contract Status

Kip Sabian has agreed a new three-year deal with All Elite Wrestling, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The British-born wrestler has been with Tony Khan's promotion since February 2019.

Meanwhile, Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver of The Dark Order have also reportedly signed new three-year contracts with AEW.

It was seemingly confirmed last week on social media that The Dark Order and Sabian had agreed new contracts. After AEW posted that The Elite (Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, and The Young Bucks) had signed new deals last Wednesday, Uno questioned why a press release wasn't published by the promotion after The Dark Order had inked new terms. Sabian responded to Uno's post and indicated that he had also extended his stay with Khan's organization.

Sabian's most recent match aired on last Friday's "AEW Rampage," which was taped after the 200th episode of "AEW Dynamite" on August 2. The 31-year-old, along with The Butcher and The Blade, tasted defeat against Keith Lee, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy in a trios match.

The Dark Order's latest bout came at the ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 pay-per-view last month, where Uno, Reynolds, and Silver overcame The Righteous (Dutch and Vincent) and Stu Grayson in Fight Without Honor match.