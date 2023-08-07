Ricochet Discusses How Fiancee WWE Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin Has Helped Him Improve

Ricochet's real-life relationship with WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin has been showcased on television recently during his storyline against Logan Paul. However, she is also playing a big role in helping him as a performer besides his rivalries.

"She's helped me out a lot with speaking and talking points and just everything within on the other side," he said to The Athletic.

Of course, speaking is a big part of everything that Irvin does, with this being the crucial element of being a ring announcer. On top of that, she is a singer, and Irvin has evidently been helping Ricochet out as much as possible. However, it isn't just through help with promos that Irvin has been able to help the former Intercontinental Champion, as she is boosting his confidence as well.

"Just having her there with me," he said. "I look over and I can see her. It really helps. You know, OK, now I'm a little more energized."

Paul called out Ricochet's relationship with Irvin during the build to their WWE SummerSlam 2023 match, as the social media star pointed out that his fiance would be calling out his name after he won. Ultimately, that is what happened as Paul got the victory, but it remains to be seen whether or not that rivalry is over as Paul technically cheated to win the match by using brass knuckles. Irvin continued to be pushed as part of the match during the premium live event itself when Paul pointed toward her. She was also filmed announcing that he won after it was over.