Drew McIntyre Comments On Recent WWE Absence, Hopes It Made Fans Miss Him

Drew McIntyre made his long-awaited return to WWE at Money in the Bank 2023. He may have laid out GUNTHER on that night, setting up their eventual championship bout at WWE SummerSlam, but he failed to rest the Intercontinental title from the Austrian this past weekend. Regardless of his loss, McIntyre confirmed that he was happy to be back in the mix while speaking to Armon Sadler for "Stay Busy."

Talking of his absence, beginning after his triple-threat loss at WWE WrestleMania 39, he said that while he tends to get "stir-crazy" with nothing to do. However, it was important for him to gain perspective by stepping outside of the bubble.

"I did have a couple of things I needed to fix, and for once it didn't involve physical therapy," McIntyre explained. "So I was able to be stationary and take care of other projects that I've been working on, be home with the family, and I guess decompress."

He commented on the rumors that came out during his hiatus, confirming some were truthful, but he wouldn't specify which. He also noted that he has a "re-found appreciation" for what he does following the time off. "The Scottish Psychopath" also answered whether or not he would consider taking a limited schedule in the future, stressing that would only occur if physically necessary. He continued to describe his appreciation for the fans while he was away, noting the reaction to his at-the-time uncertain future.

"As a side effect, it kinda led to, hopefully, the fans missing McIntyre, and the stories coming out, the response everyone had to the stories coming out, it was a good feeling, reminded me of the kind of connection I'd built with a lot of the fans out there who were standing up for me, wondering what was going on with my future, and that was cool to see."



