AEW Tag Team Wrestlers Assess Runs With Respective Tag Partners

With every wrestling company, there are always opportunities that come along where fans, pundits, and wrestlers feel there was a little more juice to squeeze out of it. That is at least the case for three AEW stars, Danhausen, Ethan Page, and Wardlow. During a Q&A panel held at Terrificon (per Fandom Spotlite), they spoke about programs that didn't reach their full potential.

Danhausen went first, and instead of a rivalry, brought up his short-lived tag team with HOOK. "I think Hookhausen had some more gas in the tank," Danhausen said. "I hear about it every single day. That wasn't a rivalry, but the teaming of us."

Keeping with the tag team theme, Page brought up a former partner of his as well. "Me personally, I would say myself and Scorpio Sky definitely have some unfinished business," Page said. "And I would love to finish that up." Page also praised Dan Lambert, who managed his team with Sky.

Keeping with the theme Danhausen and Page introduced, Wardlow discussed his partnership — and subsequent rivalry — with Samoa Joe. "For me, it was most definitely Samoa Joe," Wardlow said. "We are capable of so much more. I envision myself and Joe being so much more than what it was."

As for another rival, Powerhouse Hobbs, Wardlow believes they would make better friends than enemies at this stage. "I'm done wrestling Powerhouse Hobbs," Wardlow said. "I think we'd make a hell of a tag team."

