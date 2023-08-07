Report: The New Day Returning On Tonight's WWE Raw

A massive return is set to occur on tonight's "WWE Raw," which is currently in progress. According to Fightful Select, the New Day — Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and presumably the injured Big E — are returning on this episode.

Big E has been dealing with a neck injury for over a year now, since March 2022. He has since had neck fusion surgery, but there's still no timetable for his return to the ring; over SummerSlam weekend, he revealed that some doctors have advised him to never wrestle again, though other roles in WWE might still be available to him. Kingston has also been sidelined for months due to an ankle injury. His last match took place back in February, when he beat LA Knight on "WWE SmackDown." Woods, meanwhile, last wrestled in May, taking a loss to Dominik Mysterio on "Raw." Fightful Select reports that they are scheduled to take on the Viking Raiders. The two teams feuded late last year, with the Raiders coming on top after a feud-ending Viking Rules match.



