AEW Star Matt Jackson Discusses Potential Pro Wrestling Union, SAG-AFTRA Strikes

As the SAG-AFTRA strikes continue to demand better rights for workers in Hollywood, pro wrestling has continued on unaffected, with the likelihood of a strike nonexistent due to there being no union in pro wrestling. It's something not lost on the wrestling community, though, including AEW wrestlers/EVPs The Young Bucks.

The Bucks discussed the ongoing strikes, and lack of a wrestling union, while sitting down with fellow AEW star Swerve Strickland for his "Swerve City Podcast." Despite their management positions, both Bucks appeared supportive of the ongoing strikes, and Matt Jackson expressed support towards wrestlers one day putting together a union.

"It's sad that wrestling hasn't figured that out yet, and we don't have the union thing," Jackson said. "Will we ever have it? I don't know. It's almost like your question earlier; will wrestling be more like the NBA and have contracts like that? Maybe not till the day a union is finally created."

Jackson did recognize, however, a benefit the strikes have had toward AEW.

"One thing I was thinking of is, during the pandemic, when a lot of these people couldn't create shows and original content, AEW really thrived, because we were one of the only things still going, right?" Jackson said. "So the one thing, at least, and we were just talking about the whole SAG strike, and if it goes six months, maybe at least we'll benefit from that a little bit, and they'll watch our show. We'll have original content every week because that's what we do. Wrestling just keeps moving, no matter what. A pandemic couldn't stop AEW. So maybe we get a few more eyeballs. I'm trying to think of anything positive to come out of this."

