Booker T Says Brock Lesnar Should Get Worker Of The Year Award For WWE SummerSlam

During the latest episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T offered his praise for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam.

"It was a great match because it didn't have a whole lot of jumping off or anything," Booker T said. "It was just two guys going out there, fisticuffs fighting. The storytelling was really, really awesome. The Rocky Balboa vs. The Russian came in there for a moment. That 'never say die' Rocky attitude. 'You can just beat on me and beat on me and I'm gonna find a way to win.' It was poetic, it was great."

He added, "It was one of those matches that every guy on the card, if they're wondering what it means to work at a main event level, look at that match and it will tell you everything you need to know. Because wrestling is the art of going out and creating the illusion of a real fight. Those guys, they did that for me. When Cody hit him with the three Cross Rhodes at the end, you thought Brock may kick out. But when he stayed down, you weren't surprised either. Those kinds of stories never die."

"And Brock Lesnar, what a worker," Booker T said. "What a damn worker. Brock should get the award of the year, worker of the year, as far as I'm concerned. That's how good he really made that match on Saturday night."

The two-time Hall of Famer noted that he knows how good Lesnar is and the unscripted handshake after the bout told him just how far "The Beast" has come, knowing that the business isn't just about him.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.