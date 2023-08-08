Jake The Snake Roberts Details 'Intimidating' Encounter With Andre The Giant
When one sees, and does, the things Jake Roberts has experienced over his pro wrestling career, it's no surprise that he is a talent that would be more than willing to stand up for himself. And that includes going against some of the biggest, and arguably the most intimidating, stars in wrestling history, such as fellow WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.
That's exactly what Roberts did back in the 1980s, revealing on "The Snake Pit" that he once gave Andre a piece of his mind, during the early portion of the feud the two were having in WWE in the latter part of the decade.
"I had an experience with Andre, it wasn't good," Roberts said. "We'd just done the thing where he was scared of the snake. And our first match was in LA. We got in the ring, and he absolutely guzzled me. He hammered me, he guzzled me, he didn't give me a f*****g thing, man. Fifteen minutes of me getting my a** kicked. It was so bad, that when I got back to the back, the agents were standing there going 'Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy,' looking at me. And I'm f*****g mad as s**t, going 'F**k this s**t. I'm not playing this f*****g s**t. I'm not doing it.' So I go 'Where the f**k is he?' They say 'His dressing room. You're not going in there, are you?' 'F****g right I am.'
Jake Roberts Discusses Test Andre The Giant Put Him Through
"So I f*****g went in there, and I was so angry. I said 'Andre, what have I done to you? My god, I'm hoping we can actually draw some money with this thing you're doing, and you set it up perfectly, and then we go out and you do that? You just ate me from head to toe, chewed me up, spit me out. The f*****g people are feeling sorry for me just for being in the ring with you.' I said 'We can't do that. I'm not going to do that. If that's the way it's going to be, f**k it. I'm not doing it.' He looked at me and just said 'Okay boss. We're good.' It was a test. He was testing me to see if I could stand up for myself."
Even now, Roberts admitted that it wasn't the easiest thing to do, claiming no one had any clue how intimidating it was. But test or not, he was determined to make sure Andre knew he wasn't going to put up with producing lackluster matches like that.
"I already made up my mind, that if we were going to continue to do it like that, I wasn't going to f*****g do it," Roberts said. "I'll just get out of the ring and walk away because we're not giving them a show. We're giving them s**t. That was my whole thing, like 'Hey, those people weren't entertained. They're disgusted.'"
To quote this article, please credit "The Snake Pit" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.