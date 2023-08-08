Jake The Snake Roberts Details 'Intimidating' Encounter With Andre The Giant

When one sees, and does, the things Jake Roberts has experienced over his pro wrestling career, it's no surprise that he is a talent that would be more than willing to stand up for himself. And that includes going against some of the biggest, and arguably the most intimidating, stars in wrestling history, such as fellow WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

That's exactly what Roberts did back in the 1980s, revealing on "The Snake Pit" that he once gave Andre a piece of his mind, during the early portion of the feud the two were having in WWE in the latter part of the decade.

"I had an experience with Andre, it wasn't good," Roberts said. "We'd just done the thing where he was scared of the snake. And our first match was in LA. We got in the ring, and he absolutely guzzled me. He hammered me, he guzzled me, he didn't give me a f*****g thing, man. Fifteen minutes of me getting my a** kicked. It was so bad, that when I got back to the back, the agents were standing there going 'Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy,' looking at me. And I'm f*****g mad as s**t, going 'F**k this s**t. I'm not playing this f*****g s**t. I'm not doing it.' So I go 'Where the f**k is he?' They say 'His dressing room. You're not going in there, are you?' 'F****g right I am.'