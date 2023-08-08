WWE's LA Knight Explains The Origins Of His 'Everybody' Catchphrase

LA Knight's meteoric rise to popularity with the WWE Universe is undeniable at this point. His victory in the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam sent the crowd into a frenzy for arguably the biggest reaction of the night. His connection with the people can likely be chalked up to an authenticity that he says simply comes from being a heightened version of himself. In an interview with "After the Bell," Knight explained that one of his signature catchphrases, "Everybody!," comes from a real-life experience that everyone can relate to.

"When I used to have a restaurant job," he recalled, "when you'd go around the corner, because you're carrying drinks and food and stuff, you don't want to bump into people, so you'd go, 'Corner!' For whatever reason, I didn't want to say, 'Corner!' So as I went around the corner, I'd go, 'Everybody!' and so then, people knew I was coming."

He continued, "It's just dumb stuff that I would say just naturally. If I'm saying it in real life, why wouldn't I say it here?"

Knight also remembered that "Everybody!" made its rounds around the WWE Performance Center during his first stint with the company. Additionally, he revealed that his "Yeah!" catchphrase has a similar origin story.