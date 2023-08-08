WWE Raw Gets Ratings Boost Coming Off SummerSlam, Particularly In Key Demo

Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" saw an increase in ratings coming off SummerSlam weekend. According to Wrestlenomics, the August 7 edition had an average of 1,888,000 total viewers, with 793,000 of those viewers aged 18 to 49, resulting in a 0.61 P18-49 rating. Those numbers represent a 7% increase in total viewership compared to last week's episode and a 14% increase in the key demo. It was "Raw's" best showing in both metrics since June 26.

In terms of year over year, the August 2, 2022 episode of "Raw," saw an average of 2,230,000 viewers, 796,000 in the key demo. While both the 2022 and 2023 post-SummerSlam numbers are higher than the same time in 2021, Wrestlenomics notes that the "post-SummerSlam bump" was lower this year than the previous three.

Highlights from this week's episode include Chad Gable defeating Matt Riddle, Ricochet, and Tomasso Ciampa to become GUNTHER's next challenger for his Intercontinental Championship in his home state, Shayna Baszler defeating Zoey Stark, a confrontation between LA Knight and The Miz, and Shinsuke Nakamura turning heel and attacking World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Viewership peaked within the first half hour after the opening segment involves Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Sam Zayn, and the Judgment Day, but spiked again later on during the Miz/Knight confrontation.