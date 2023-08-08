Eric Bischoff Assesses WWE's Cody Rhodes Vs. Brock Lesnar Storyline

Brock Lesnar took his loss to "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam like a good sport, raising Cody's hand in victory at the conclusion of their four-month saga, which saw the two superstars wrestle three monumental matches. On the latest episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff assessed the rubber match between Rhodes and Lesnar.

"The match itself was phenomenal," Bischoff said. "The improv ending, if it was indeed an improv ending, I've been led to believe that it was, with Brock finally raising Cody's hand and endorsing Cody even after that battle –after Cody beat Brock. I just can't believe anybody would have watched that thing and walked away going, 'Yeah, but there's no story there.' Oh, God. It was phenomenal."

Diving deeper into his analysis, Bischoff applauded Lesnar for putting over Rhodes in such a believable fashion. While Rhodes has an impressive reputation and resiliency in the ring, Bischoff stands firm in his belief that Rhodes was the underdog throughout the course of their storyline. Rhodes was positioned with the odds stacked against him, while Lesnar played into his physical advantage as he unloaded a monstrous offense on Rhodes. Lesnar also taunted Rhodes, sarcastically urging him to save himself from further punishment. Ultimately, Rhodes fought back and overcame the odds to slay "The Beast." For these efforts, Bischoff commends both men.

"That was one of the best stories I've seen in a long time play out on a pay-per-view," Bischoff said. "Awesome, awesome, awesome. Hats off to Brock. I want to say I'm proud of Cody, but I didn't have anything to do with it, so there's nothing for me to be proud of. But there's a lot for me to be proud for Cody Rhodes. I'm so proud for him."

