Dominik Mysterio Defeats Dragon Lee, Retains North American Title On WWE NXT

The reign of "Dirty Dom" continues.

Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT" was closed out by an "NXT" North American Championship match between the reigning titleholder, Dominik Mysterio, and the challenger, Dragon Lee, whom Dominik previously referred to as a "wannabe Rey Mysterio." Following their tense interaction at the Great American Bash, Lee announced that Rey Mysterio, Dominik's father, would be in his corner for their title match this week. Dominik, as always, was accompanied by his fellow Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley.

Lee put forth a valiant effort against Dominik, but his title pursuit was ultimately thwarted by the interference of Ripley. As Lee and Dominik lay in the center of the ring, Ripley slid over the North American title belt. While Rey quickly spotted and seized the belt, the move set up an opportunity for Ripley to strike Lee with her WWE Women's World Championship as the referee's back was turned. With Lee now temporarily incapacitated, Dominik nailed him with a Michinoku Driver to gain the pinfall and retain his "NXT" North American Championship.

After Dominik sealed the victory, he and Ripley came face-to-face with Rey. Before the situation could escalate, Lyra Valkyria blindsided Ripley with an attack from behind to even the odds. Lee then reemerged to dispose of Dominik, which left him, Rey, and Valkyria standing tall to end the show.