Dominik Mysterio And Rhea Ripley Angry After What Happened On This Week's WWE NXT

Dominik Mysterio retained his "NXT" North American Championship against Dragon Lee on this week's "WWE NXT," but the events that transpired after his title defense did not sit well with the third-generation wrestler and Rhea Ripley.

During the closing stages of the bout, Ripley struck Lee's head with her Women's World Championship belt, allowing "Dirty Dom" to capitalize on the situation with a Michinoku Driver for the pinfall victory. Thereafter, Lyra Valkyria — the woman who was initially mentored by Ripley on the "NXT" brand — appeared on the scene and struck Ripley with a vicious Black Mass, and Lee followed it up with his signature Thrust Kick on Mysterio. Rey Mysterio, who was in Lee's corner for the match, posed with Valkyria and Lee as "NXT" went off the air, much to the dismay of The Judgment Day.

After the show, Mysterio and Ripley appeared in a backstage interview and made it clear that Lee and Valkyria had not seen the last of them.

"As for Lyra Valkyria, I came here and told everyone she was a badass," Ripley said. "I believed in her, I gave her some advice, and what does she do? She disrespects me and my Latino Heat ... You don't want to make Mami mad. And that's exactly what she has done."

The segment ended with Ripley telling Mysterio that "NXT" was different during her years on the White and Gold brand, and that Valkyria and Lee need to be taught a lesson.

It appears WWE is building towards a Ripley vs. Valkyria rematch or even a Ripley and Mysterio vs. Lee and Valkyria mixed tag team match at the upcoming "NXT Heatwave" event on August 22. As of this writing, the only confirmed matches for the television special include Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams and Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer for the "real" Heritage Cup championship. WWE has also confirmed that Carmelo Hayes and Tiffany Stratton will be defending their respective "NXT" Championship titles.