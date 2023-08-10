Ric Flair Details How Self-Confidence Suffered Working For Eric Bischoff In WCW

During a recent interview with Theo Von on "This Past Weekend," two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair opened up about his difficulties working under Eric Bischoff in WCW.

"Hated it. The worst," Flair said. "Well, I was out of sight, out of mind. It didn't work. He kept trying to lose me. He thought if he could take me off TV and bury me, he forgot where I'd been for 20 years, 25 years before I met him. You don't lose 25 years of being a man and then all of a sudden have some dipshit try and put you in the back of the pack. He beat my brains out, though. That was a big-time loss of self-confidence, period, in my life."

When asked if the business was as political when he first started wrestling, Flair claimed that it wasn't.

"No. When I got in the business, you were either good or you were bad," he said. "And if you were bad and they don't like you, they beat you up really. Beat you up right in the ring if they could. Now it's so political. It's awful. Jesus."

Flair added, "It used to be when you enjoyed it the most. And when I enjoyed it the most is when you were there, because you were that much better than the next guy or the woman with it. Now you can be better than anybody, but it's all... it's sad, but you either accept it or you don't be part of it. I'd rather be part of it and accept it. And I don't talk about it, and I'm not talking about any individuals. I'm just addressing the reality of our business now. It's very political."