DDP Recalls Almost Being Paralyzed In His Last WWE Match, What Doctor Told Him

"Diamond" Dallas Page's WWE career came to an end in 2002 due to injury following a match against Hardcore Holly, and while he was able to compete after that elsewhere, the situation could have been far more serious than it ended up being.

"I go back about my neck, and [his doctor] goes, 'Let me show you something,' and he shows me how bad my neck is," DDP revealed on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "He goes, 'You were so lucky, if you'd have landed a little right or a little left, you'd be a quadriplegic right now. You would be done.'" Fortunately for DDP that wasn't the case, and while his WWE run came to an end, it didn't stop him from wrestling again in the long term. DDP also revealed that he had previously shocked his spine doctor when he was dealing with a back injury, which was the starting point for his popular DDP Yoga program.

"When my spine guy, who first guided me when I blew my back out and broke my back, he goes, 'You're done,'" DDP revealed. "Three months later, because of what would become [DDP Yoga] I went back to him, he's like, 'I've never seen this recovery ever, what did you do?' I told him and I showed him and he goes, 'Don't stop doing that, keep doing whatever the f*** you're doing.'"

