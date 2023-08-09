Karl Anderson Details Feeling Angry Following WWE Release During The Pandemic

During a recent appearance on "Out of Character," Karl Anderson opened up about the feelings he dealt with following his surprise WWE release at the onset of the pandemic.

"When we were released by WWE in April 2020, I think it caught us by surprise," Anderson said. "So being an emotional and fiery person that wants the best out of his profession, there were feelings of angst and anger about it. I wasn't sure that we'd come back either, and so that's why we made sure for those two years that we were gone, we hit it hard and we didn't take any breaks. I was almost busier than a lot of people in the industry for those couple of years."

"[It] feels like as the more that we were gone, the more we started feeling like some conversations started happening," he recalled. "Then some of the angst goes away and you start to realize that may have been the passion we have inside of us anyway just to be the best. Next thing you know, it's two years later after being released and it was just time."