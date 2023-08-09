Karl Anderson Details Feeling Angry Following WWE Release During The Pandemic
During a recent appearance on "Out of Character," Karl Anderson opened up about the feelings he dealt with following his surprise WWE release at the onset of the pandemic.
"When we were released by WWE in April 2020, I think it caught us by surprise," Anderson said. "So being an emotional and fiery person that wants the best out of his profession, there were feelings of angst and anger about it. I wasn't sure that we'd come back either, and so that's why we made sure for those two years that we were gone, we hit it hard and we didn't take any breaks. I was almost busier than a lot of people in the industry for those couple of years."
"[It] feels like as the more that we were gone, the more we started feeling like some conversations started happening," he recalled. "Then some of the angst goes away and you start to realize that may have been the passion we have inside of us anyway just to be the best. Next thing you know, it's two years later after being released and it was just time."
Making Amends
The Good Brothers were nearing the end of their Impact Wrestling contracts when they got in touch with Triple H.
"We got a couple texts, a couple texts sent back, then we got a call from Triple H and it was right around the time our Impact contract was finishing," Anderson said. "We sat down and fixed it and figured it out. I'm happy that it happened, that it worked out, and everything's going really well right now."
All in all, Anderson is glad they were able to move on from any hard feelings so that they could return to "WWE Raw" in October.
"Sometimes you gotta man up, and maybe I said some things, absolutely said some things that were said out of passion," he added. "When you're angry or worked up about something, you're gonna say what you feel and say what might be right or might not be right. But who knows what was going on behind the scenes at that time. Who knows what's going on behind the scenes now sometimes? I don't know all of that stuff. Who knows who was calling the shots at that point in 2020. I'm just glad that we're able to work it out, fix it, just be men and move on."
