The Good Brothers Almost Re-Signed With Impact Wrestling Before Joining WWE

As their Impact Wrestling contracts were coming to a close last year, The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) began contemplating their next moves. In the end, The Good Brothers agreed to a one-month extension before they ventured back to NJPW for a series of dates in September and early October. After completing a brief stint in NJPW, the duo made a surprise return to WWE when they officially realigned themselves with AJ Styles and revived The O.C. During a recent episode of "Talk'n Shop," the three-time Impact Tag Team Champions revealed that before re-joining WWE, they almost inked a new multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling.

Anderson and Gallows stated that they created fond memories in Impact, which heavily swayed them to consider re-signing with the company. Current Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore pitched a generous offer for them, but as Anderson points out, some complications arose. "[The offer] was great and we almost re-signed it, but there was just this personal thing that we needed to do. We just wanted to do a couple of really big shows in Japan," Anderson said.

Gallows continued to explain that some of the dates they were aiming to fill in Japan conflicted with some events Impact already had lined up. Not wanting to "leave anybody hanging out in the wind," the duo decided to just add another month to their ongoing deal with Impact, which would then finish up at the end of August.

On the last day of their Impact contract, Anderson and Gallows received a text from WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque asking them to have a chat with him. A month and a half later, The Good Brothers were back in WWE.