Logan Paul Talks WWE SummerSlam 2023 & Ricochet

This week's episode of "Impaulsive" marked the first since Logan Paul defeated Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday. When it came time to discuss his latest WWE bout, Paul elaborated on how he's feeling.

"I've gotten better with the mechanics of my wrestling moves," Paul said. "SummerSlam was fun. I was really tired in there. I was exhausted for some reason. Especially trying to focus on the match and perform while I'm tired, and also knowing the weight of the night ahead. That wasn't even the most exciting part of the night for me. We have a flight to Dallas to get to. I literally exited the ring, still sweating, huffing and puffing into the SUV, onto the jet, straight to Dallas, made it with time to spare. It was a night to remember."

Immediately after his SummerSlam match, Logan flew to Dallas to watch his brother Jake in a UFC fight, which he was victorious in. The 28-year-old internet sensation then went on to praise Ricochet.

"People really responded to our match. Ricochet is so good. So good," Paul said. "He made it easy to look good. It was a fun match. I'm interested to see how this conversation continues and my WWE career, story arc, happens with this boxing weaving in. I want to hop back and forth. I don't know if it's ever been done. A dual combat sport, back and forth. It's cool. I want to find a way to weave the conversations since [Endeavor] just bought WWE and UFC."

Logan is set to make his boxing return against Dillon Danis on October 14 in Manchester. It remains to be seen when he will have his next WWE match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Impaulsive" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.