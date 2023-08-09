Chris Jericho Compares Recent AEW Match To Luke Skywalker Vs. Darth Vader

Darth Vader vs. Luke Skywalker is often seen as the ultimate battle of good vs. evil in the cinematic world, and Chris Jericho tapped into one of their iconic fights to get a shot similar to a "Star Wars" scene during his falls count anywhere match against Roderick Strong.

"That stairwell was perfect. I was like we can fight in the stairwell and we can fight right on that ledge. I sat there almost like a cinematographer because we walked around, Roddy and I, and then our camera guys," he said on "Talk Is Jericho." "I was like, 'Get the shot from here, and it'll look like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader fighting in the Death Star' when they had the duel with the lightsabers and all that sort of stuff, and that looked great." While Vader and Skywalker weren't covered in sweat and ice cream, the visual itself proved to be a great one that audiences enjoyed. Their encounter was positively received by fans, which is made even more

impressive by the fact the two men had only met for the first time weeks before.

This arena wide match between Chris Jericho and Roderick Strong was awesome! Felt I was in the Attitude Era again #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/HN93PWiV01 — Calios 🍥 (@Calerios) May 18, 2023

"Man, great guy, and great wrestler, oh my gosh we had such a cool match," Jericho continued. "This concourse, it couldn't have been better, you never know what you're going to get until you show up at the arena, and as soon as we walked in you just start walking around. You can't really call or think of any spots at home for the match because you don't know what you're going to have as far as the layout of the building.



